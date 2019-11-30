Barry Ferguson suggests where Rangers need to strengthen in January

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers need to sign a full-back, suggests Barry Ferguson.

Ibrox Stadium of Rangers



Barry Ferguson has said on PLZ Soccer that Rangers need to sign a full-back in the January transfer window.

The former Rangers star has also said that Steven Gerrard’s side are strong in other areas of the pitch.

Subscribe

Ferguson has also responded to Rangers chairman Dave King’s comments that star striker Alfredo Morelos will not be sold in the January transfer window, as quoted in The Daily Record.

Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer: “I think they are strong in the middle and upfront. I will be honest with you.

“Still in defence they need one or two players, i.e. full-backs. There’s Jon Flanagan, who can play right or left-back, but he is more of a squad player, so I would think Steven Gerrard would be looking at that area.”

Ferguson said regarding King’s comments on Morelos: “Yeah, they will be delighted with that.”

Need for a full-back?

James Tavernier is the first-choice right-back at Rangers at the moment, and although he has made mistakes, he really does not have any competition at the club.

Borna Barisic recently started playing well, and the left-back certainly has the quality and calibre to make it big at Rangers.

Rangers could do with more competition at left-back, but it is extremely hard to find a quality player in the January transfer window without splashing the cash.

The Gers are challenging for the Scottish Premiership title this season, and are also aiming to progress to the knockout rounds of the Europa League.