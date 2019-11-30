Arsenal's Tyreece John-Jules sends message on Twitter

Freddie Ljungberg promoted Arsenal's Tyreece John-Jules on Friday.

Freddie Ljungberg has been named as interim head coach at Arsenal.

The Gunners parted company with Unai Emery on Friday morning in the wake of a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

And Arsenal have put his assistant, Ljungberg, in charge of the senior side on a temporary basis.

One of the legendary Sweden winger's first decisions as acting boss was to promote Tyreece John-Jules.

Ljungberg, who used to coach the North Londoners' academy, brought the 18-year-old attacker into training yesterday ahead of Sunday's visit to Norwich City.

Here's the message that the promising teenager sent on Twitter afterwards:

Being a centre-forward, it's very unlikely that John-Jules will have any sort of role in tomorrow's game.

Ljungberg will either use Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette up front, something that might've contributed to Emery losing his job.

The Spaniard's team selections and tactics had grown more erratic and perplexing in recent weeks, with Aubameyang, a striker that hit 50 goals for Arsenal quicker than Thierry Henry, playing out wide at times.