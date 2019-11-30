Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka sends message to Unai Emery

Bukayo Saka made his debut for Arsenal under Unai Emery.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has sent a heartfelt message to Unai Emery on Twitter following his departure from the Gunners.

Emery has been relieved of his managerial duties at Arsenal following a run of disappointing results and performances this season.

Saka broke into the Gunners’ first team under the Spaniard, who described the English winger as “amazing” in October 2019, as quoted in The Telegraph.

The 18-year-old winger has sent an emotional message to Emery on Twitter, and has thanked him for showing faith in him.

This same day last year you gave me my debut for @arsenal and since then you have given me plenty more opportunities and shown a lot of faith in me. For this I will always be grateful. Thank you and good luck for your future @UnaiEmery_ pic.twitter.com/oCrvTHjyvs — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) November 29, 2019

Freddie Ljungberg has been appointed as the interim manager of Arsenal, with the Gunners on the hunt for a permanent replacement for Emery.

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has shared his worries about those at the helm who are going to decide who will become the new manager.

Merson wrote in The Daily Star: “They just have to make sure they get this appointment right because it’s a crucial decision that will decide Arsenal’s future.

“But who are the football people making that decision? Where are they are? That’s what worries me. Can you trust them?”

Back in action

Arsenal will return to action on Sunday when they take on Norwich City away from home at Carrow Road in the Premier League.

The Gunners will head into the match as favourites and should pick up all three points.