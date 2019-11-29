Wolves fans react on Twitter to Adama Traore display in Europa League clash

The Wolverhampton Wanderers ace continues to go from strength to strength for Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves and the Molineux fanbase can't get enough.

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have taken to Twitter to praise Adama Traore for his performance in Thursday night's thrilling Europa League draw with Braga.

In a fairly mixed display across the board for the Molineux contingent, the Spaniard was one of the standout performers, causing no end of problems for the hosts down the right flank.

Traore also weighed in with a great goal, confidently taking on his man and delivering a thumping finish to put Wolves 3-1 up in the 35th minute.

Amazing to think that, just a few months ago, the 23-year-old remained a polarising figure amongst the Wolves fanbase given his lukewarm first season beset with wildly inconsistent displays - he has improved emphatically, added end product to his game, and is most likely one of the first names on Nuno's teamsheet now.

Here is what some Wolves fans were saying on Twitter about his display against Braga:

Adama Traore finally delivering on the big stage. Never in doubt. Wolves got an absolute bargain from Boro. #wwfc — Kamran (@K4MY_) 28 November 2019

Adama is just absolutely ridiculous — Josh (@Lem_WWFC) 28 November 2019

Adama has no end product #wwfc — Kate (@katekinsey_) 28 November 2019

Adama Traore has really added end product into his game this season hasn't he? No longer just a speed merchant. #WWFC #Wolves — Samuel dB (@samuel_dB_021) 28 November 2019

What a first half, Adama is getting better game by game, just brilliant to watch. Can't get my head around us tearing apart teams in Europe. #wwfc — Dave (@Beardo92) 28 November 2019

ADAMA!!!! What a first half omg #wwfc — michelle (@wellygoggs) 28 November 2019

Adama Traoré doesnt wear the Wolves shirt, the Wolves shirt wears him #wwfc — James (@James83Allen) 29 November 2019

Wolves arrived at the Estadio Municipal de Braga a point behind the hosts and Group K leaders, needing a point to progress with a game to spare.

Andre Horta's deflected effort off Ruben Neves gave the hosts an early advantage, but goals from Raul Jimenez and Matt Doherty, plus Traore's contribution, had Wolves in cruise control.

The hosts did fight back as Paulinho reduced their deficit before Fransergio headed in from close range to restore parity, but the result nonetheless saw Wolves - plus Braga - qualify with a game remaining.