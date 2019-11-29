Quick links

Wolves fans react on Twitter to Adama Traore display in Europa League clash

Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Group K - UEFA Europa League match between SC Braga and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Estadio...
The Wolverhampton Wanderers ace continues to go from strength to strength for Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves and the Molineux fanbase can't get enough.

Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers in action during the Group K - UEFA Europa League match between SC Braga and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Estadio Municipal de Braga on November 27,...

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have taken to Twitter to praise Adama Traore for his performance in Thursday night's thrilling Europa League draw with Braga.

In a fairly mixed display across the board for the Molineux contingent, the Spaniard was one of the standout performers, causing no end of problems for the hosts down the right flank.

Traore also weighed in with a great goal, confidently taking on his man and delivering a thumping finish to put Wolves 3-1 up in the 35th minute.

 

Amazing to think that, just a few months ago, the 23-year-old remained a polarising figure amongst the Wolves fanbase given his lukewarm first season beset with wildly inconsistent displays - he has improved emphatically, added end product to his game, and is most likely one of the first names on Nuno's teamsheet now.

Here is what some Wolves fans were saying on Twitter about his display against Braga:

Wolves arrived at the Estadio Municipal de Braga a point behind the hosts and Group K leaders, needing a point to progress with a game to spare.

Andre Horta's deflected effort off Ruben Neves gave the hosts an early advantage, but goals from Raul Jimenez and Matt Doherty, plus Traore's contribution, had Wolves in cruise control.

The hosts did fight back as Paulinho reduced their deficit before Fransergio headed in from close range to restore parity, but the result nonetheless saw Wolves - plus Braga - qualify with a game remaining.

Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Group K - UEFA Europa League match between SC Braga and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Estadio...

