Who plays The Grinch? 2000 Christmas classic is now on ITV!

How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a festive classic but won't be remembered fondly by the man behind the make-up.

Whether it's Home Alone, The Muppet Christmas Carol or How the Grinch Stole Christmas, we all have our favourite Christmas films.

Every year, without fail, they always add that little bit of extra joy to the days and weeks before Christmas but did you know that filming for How the Grinch Stole Christmas was actually a far tougher ordeal than the film lets on?

It's not hard to see why the Grinch hates Christmas so much when you discover the truly arduous process that went on in applying make-up to the green Christmas-stealing fiend.

But just who is the man behind the make-up that brings the Grinch to life?

Who plays the Grinch in How the Grinch Stole Christmas?

In obtaining the rights to make How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the film's producers were obligated to bring a big-name actor in to take on the titular role.

While the likes of Jack Nicholson and Eddie Murphy were apparently considered for the role, it was non-other than Jim Carrey who managed to earn the part and truly made the Grinch his own.

However, it's not hard to see why Jim Carrey's Grinch hated Christmas so much when you learn about the horrendous process required to make the Hollywood A-lister become the Grinch.

The arduous process behind the Christmas classic

Unlike more modern movies, which would have created a CGI version of the Grinch, Jim Carrey's version was entirely practical.

The suit that made up the Grinch's signature look was made up of a spandex base layer with yak hair applied on top which was dyed the Grinch's trademark green. Doesn't sound too bad so far.

Well, it was applying the make-up and prosthetics to Carrey's face where issues arose.

Due to the unique, almost alien-like facial features of the Grinch, Jim Carrey had to sit for eight hours, EIGHT HOURS, for the make-up to be applied when he first started on the project.

It's unsurprising to hear that the Hollywood superstar didn't take kindly to this and reportedly kicked a hole in the wall of his trailer and wanted to leave the film.

Unbelievably, a CIA operative who instructed agents on how to endure extreme torture techniques was brought in by the production team to help Carrey keep calm during the arduous process.

Thankfully, as filming progressed, the make-up procedure was refined so that it only took two and a half hours rather than the previous eight.

In total, Jim Carrey was in the Grinch suit for a whopping 92 days while filming the Christmas classic.

Worth it!

Despite the horrendous process that Jim Carrey had to go through, you could argue that the whole process was worth it in the end as How the Grinch Stole Christmas managed to win an Oscar for Best Makeup at the 73rd Academy Awards in 2000.

Whether Jim Carrey would want to go through the whole ordeal again, though, is another matter.