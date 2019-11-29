Who is Milly Alcock? Age, Instagram and roles before Upright on Sky

Upright is heading to Sky Atlantic on November 29th. Say hello to its up-and-coming star Milly Alcock.

Tim Minchin is a bit weird. In a good way of course. After all, it is sort of his act.

As a result of Tim Minchin's weirdness, it's always fascinating to see what the Australian actor, comedian and musician gets up to as it's usually pretty darn good.

His latest project to hit our screen is the Australian comedy-drama series Upright, which Minchin both co-wrote and stars in.

The Aussie actor isn't alone in the series and is joined by actress Milly Alcock as his partner in crime.

MEANWHILE ON NETFLIX: When is The Irishman set? Scorsese and De Niro team-up for a film that spans decades!

The story of Upright and how to watch

Upright follows two unlikely companions, brought together by chance, as they embark on a quest to transport a precious upright piano from one side of the massive Australian desert to the other without being eaten by crocodiles, snakes, spiders or koalas - except maybe not that last one.

Upright arrives here in the UK on November 29th at 10pm on Sky Atlantic whereas for those Down Under, the series arrives on Fox Showcase on December 1st.

If you can't catch the series on Sky, the streaming service Now TV will no doubt be showing the series as well.

Meet Milly Alcock

Milly Alcock is a 19-year-old Australian actress with a hugely bright future ahead of her.

Despite her young age, she's already appeared in plenty of TV series with 12 acting credits to her name so far according to IMDb.

In Upright, Milly Alcock plays the character Meg who gets dragged into the story after a chance meeting with Lucky Flynn (Tim Minchin).

The young actress has not shied away from sharing her excitement about the show and took to Instagram last month to gush about the upcoming series.

What else has Milly Alcock been in?

Milly Alcock's acting career began in earnest back in 2014 with a single-episode appearance in the TV series Wonderland.

Since then, she's gone on to appear in some fairly major roles in TV with the likes of Les Norton, The School and Netflix's Pine Gap among her filmography to date.

Starring alongside Tim Minchin is no mean feat and should propel the 19-year-old to bigger and better things to come.