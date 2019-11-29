What Carlo Ancelotti said about Mesut Ozil, amid links with Arsenal

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has already worked with Carlo Ancelotti, who is reportedly a potential option to replace Unai Emery.

If Carlo Ancelotti does take over at Arsenal then it could be bad news for Mesut Ozil.

The Telegraph claim that Arsenal have lined up the Napoli boss to potentially take over from Unai Emery, who lost his job earlier today.

The potential move could be bad news for Ozil, if he was hoping for a fresh start under Arsenal’s new boss.

Ozil had started to come into Emery’s thinking towards the end of his time at the Emirates Stadium, after initially being frozen out this season.

He could find himself out of Arsenal’s plans again if Ancelotti takes charge though, as the Italian manager has already taken charge of him once.

Ancelotti worked with Ozil back in 2013, when he was in charge of Real Madrid.

On that occasion Ancelotti got rid of Ozil and following the German World Cup winner’s departure he questioned his character.

"I decided the departure of Özil. I prefer Di Maria for the balance of the team,” Ancelotti said to the Telegraph.

"It's true, that maybe Di Maria has less quality than Özil but on a profile of dynamism, character and help to the team I preferred Di Maria.”

The comments hardly make promising reading for Ozil if Ancelotti is to arrive.

Of course, Ancelotti may have changed his mind about the playmaker now, but Ozil’s work-rate and desire have been heavily questioned throughout his time at Arsenal.

And it could be that Ozil would find himself back on Arsenal’s bench, if the Gunners' reported plan to appoint Ancelotti goes ahead.