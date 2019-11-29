West Bromwich Albion attacker Grady Diangana shares how he would feel if recalled by West Ham United

West Bromwich Albion loanee Grady Diangana has been in such impressive form since joining from West Ham United.

West Ham United winger Grady Diangana has told the Guardian that he is relaxed about his future at West Bromwich Albion.

Diangana has been in wonderful form for West Brom so far this season, and his performances have certainly not escaped the attention of West Ham.

There have been some suggestions that Diangana should be recalled to the London Stadium by supporters, but Manuel Pellegrini has stated that he wants to leave the youngster at West Brom.

Those comments came when West Ham were in better form than they currently are though, which may have changed Pellegrini’s mind slightly.

And when asked how he would react if he was recalled, Diangana admitted that he would be happy to go back to West Ham.

“As soon as I walked through the door the players were just so nice to me,” the in-form attacker said.

“I’m doing well. If the manager called me back I’d be happy to do so but he said I can get 40 games under my belt and I’m happy to do that as well.”

West Brom will, of course, be hoping that Diangana sticks with them throughout the entire campaign.

Slaven Bilic’s men have been in wonderful form so far this season, and currently lead the way in the Championship table.

Diangana has scored four goals and claimed six assists in 14 games for the Baggies this term, and rapidly become one of the Championship’s most dangerous attacking outlets.