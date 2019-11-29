Quick links

Jimmy Shan raves about West Brom ace Hal Robson-Kanu

West Bromwich Albion striker Hal Robson-Kanu has been impressive for the Baggies over the past few weeks.

Jimmy Shan has taken to Twitter to praise West Bromwich Albion forward Hal Robson-Kanu, saying young aspiring centre-forwards should take inspiration from his movement on the pitch.

The 30-year-old has been impressive for Slaven Bilic's side over the past few weeks, coming off the substitutes' bench to score three goals in four Championship games before starting the next three fixtures and weighing in with two goals (Transfermarkt).

 

Robson-Kanu had previously been somewhat of an unpopular figure amongst sections of the West Brom fanbase - the Twitter reaction to his new deal until 2021 was lukewarm at best - but since then, he has kicked on and done well.

Shan, who left West Brom in the summer after 13 years' association with the Baggies, said the following about the Wales international following the 4-1 win over Bristol City, in which he got on the scoresheet:

Robson-Kanu has been at West Brom since since moving to The Hawthorns from Reading in the summer of 2016 and has notched up 14 goals and two assists in 106 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

Hal Robson-Kanu of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-1 with Semi Ajayi of West Bromwich Albion, Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion and Kyle Edwards of...

