Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho says he won’t sign a left-back in January

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Ben Davies in injured at the moment.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has told Football.London that he does not plan to sign a left-back in the January transfer window.

Ben Davies is on the sidelines at the moment with ligament damage to his left ankle and will not be back in action for a while.

Danny Rose is now likely to play as the left-back on a regular basis, while central defender Jan Vertonghen is also able to operate in that role.

Tottenham boss Mourinho has said that he will not sign a left-back in January despite the injury blow to Davies.

Mourinho told Football.London when asked if he will sign a left-back in January: “No, we have a good squad. We have options - Danny Rose is the natural left-back, Jan Vertonghen can do it, he did it already for the club and for the national team.

“In extra emergency, I think even Aurier could give us a hand playing there, and we have options at right back. So the squad [can deal] with one or two injuries, so we are fine.”

Sensible plan

It is not always easy to make a great signing in the January transfer window, and Tottenham do not exactly need a new left-back right now.

Even if Davies is not back in action this season, Rose is a very capable left-back who can do a good job, and the England international can return to his best under manager Mourinho.