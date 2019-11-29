Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho says he won’t sign a left-back in January

Subhankar Mondal
Jose Mourinho manager
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Ben Davies in injured at the moment.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 28, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has told Football.London that he does not plan to sign a left-back in the January transfer window.

Ben Davies is on the sidelines at the moment with ligament damage to his left ankle and will not be back in action for a while.

Danny Rose is now likely to play as the left-back on a regular basis, while central defender Jan Vertonghen is also able to operate in that role.

Tottenham boss Mourinho has said that he will not sign a left-back in January despite the injury blow to Davies.

 

Mourinho told Football.London when asked if he will sign a left-back in January: “No, we have a good squad. We have options - Danny Rose is the natural left-back, Jan Vertonghen can do it, he did it already for the club and for the national team.

“In extra emergency, I think even Aurier could give us a hand playing there, and we have options at right back. So the squad [can deal] with one or two injuries, so we are fine.”

Jose Mourinho manager

Sensible plan

It is not always easy to make a great signing in the January transfer window, and Tottenham do not exactly need a new left-back right now.

Even if Davies is not back in action this season, Rose is a very capable left-back who can do a good job, and the England international can return to his best under manager Mourinho.

head coach Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur prior to the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 26, 2019...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch