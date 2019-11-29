When is The Irishman set? Scorsese and De Niro team-up for a film that spans decades!

The Irishman is available to stream now on Netflix after releasing on November 27th.

Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro is a cinematic team-up that has brought about some of the best films in history.

It's no surprise, therefore, to see that Scorsese's new De Niro-starring film, The Irishman, is picking up plenty of plaudits from fans and critics alike.

Scorsese returns to his roots in the film that tells the story of a retired mafia hitman and fixer as he recounts his exploits from over 30 years of working for one of the biggest crime families in the US.

Unbelievably, The Irishman is based on a true story, told in the book I Heard You Paint Houses but when is the film itself set?

The premise of The Irishman

Robert De Niro stars in The Irishman as an ageing and retired mafia hitman by the name of Frank Sheeran.

We join Frank Sheeran in a care home as he recounts his time in the mafia to a pair of inquisitive cops, detailing how he came into contact with some of the biggest names in the mafia business.

When is The Irishman set?

Obviously, the initial section of the film, where old De Niro is reciting his past, is set in the present day.

However, the bulk of the film takes place across decades and features some pretty nifty de-ageing technology to keep the 76-year-old actor looking young throughout these various flashbacks.

The film's setting ranges from the 1940s when Frank Sheeran fought in WWII through to the 1950s and 60s when he was making a name for himself in the world of organised crime up until 1975 where Sheeran and several other gangsters are sent to prison after the murder of a fellow mafia mobster.

How to watch

The Irishman hit select cinemas earlier on in November but is now available to stream on Netflix since it landed on November 27th, 2019.

And with it being a Scorsese-De Niro team-up, there's already plenty of buzz in the air as awards season starts to come into view.