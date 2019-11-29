Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Steven Gerrard admits he'll have a restricted budget at Rangers in January

Aiden Cusick
Glasgow Rangers' Steve Gerrard during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Glasgow Rangers and FC Porto at Ibrox Park, Glasgow on Thursday 7th November 2019.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was asked about potential winter business at Ibrox.

Glasgow Rangers' Steve Gerrard during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Glasgow Rangers and FC Porto at Ibrox Park, Glasgow on Thursday 7th November 2019.

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted his January budget will be restricted.

It follows comments made by the Rangers chairman Dave King at the club's annual general meeting earlier this week, declaring an end to 'ad-hoc spending' at Ibrox.

Subscribe

According to Transfermarkt, Rangers spent around £11 million in the previous transfer window - a similar amount to in 2018/19 and their most expensive outlay since they returned to the top flight.

And asked whether King's comments hint at tightened purse-strings, Gerrard told the official Rangers Youtube channel: "I think my budget has always been restricted here. But budgets are restricted at most football clubs - that's the way it is, that's life.

 

"I think we're on the same page with the chairman in the board in terms of where the squad's at, where we feel we need to improve and strengthen and when we feel we need to do that.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again, I don't think there'll be much change in terms of incomings in January. But we do need to shave the squad and make it a bit tighter and smaller. We believe that'll help us.

"But if the right person became available, that I felt was key and very important, I wouldn't be afraid to put it to the board, that's for sure."

Rangers brought in five new players during Gerrard's first January window as boss.

Southampton's Steven Davis (L) and Jermaine Defoe during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Southampton at the Vitality Stadium on December 3, 2017 in Bournemouth,...

But as the Liverpudlian has said, that level of change should not be required this time around, as Rangers continue to compete on all four fronts.

The Ibrox side could be due a significant cash windfall if, as expected, they make the latter stages of this year's Europa League.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch