Steven Gerrard admits he'll have a restricted budget at Rangers in January

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was asked about potential winter business at Ibrox.

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted his January budget will be restricted.

It follows comments made by the Rangers chairman Dave King at the club's annual general meeting earlier this week, declaring an end to 'ad-hoc spending' at Ibrox.

According to Transfermarkt, Rangers spent around £11 million in the previous transfer window - a similar amount to in 2018/19 and their most expensive outlay since they returned to the top flight.

And asked whether King's comments hint at tightened purse-strings, Gerrard told the official Rangers Youtube channel: "I think my budget has always been restricted here. But budgets are restricted at most football clubs - that's the way it is, that's life.

"I think we're on the same page with the chairman in the board in terms of where the squad's at, where we feel we need to improve and strengthen and when we feel we need to do that.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again, I don't think there'll be much change in terms of incomings in January. But we do need to shave the squad and make it a bit tighter and smaller. We believe that'll help us.

"But if the right person became available, that I felt was key and very important, I wouldn't be afraid to put it to the board, that's for sure."

Rangers brought in five new players during Gerrard's first January window as boss.

But as the Liverpudlian has said, that level of change should not be required this time around, as Rangers continue to compete on all four fronts.

The Ibrox side could be due a significant cash windfall if, as expected, they make the latter stages of this year's Europa League.