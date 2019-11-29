Stephen Dobbie's verdict on the big Rangers and Celtic striker debate - Alfredo Morelos or Odsonne Edouard?

Glasgow Rangers have Alfredo Morelos at Ibrox while Celtic have Odsonne Edouard at Parkhead - both the subject of plenty of debate over who's better.

Glasgow Rangers and Celtic have two of the best strikers in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox and Parkhead respectively, namely Alfredo Morelos and Odsonne Edouard.

The Rangers marksman has been in sensational form for Steven Gerrard and co so far this term, and netted his 23rd and 24th goals in all competitions against Feyenoord last night, as well as having seven assists to his name from 27 appearances.

The Celtic forward, meanwhile, has 13 goals and 12 assists respectively for Neil Lennon's charges from 25 appearances in all competitions in 2019-20 (Transfermarkt).

Stephen Dobbie knows what being a great striker entails, having scored 43 goals in 45 games for Queen of the South last season to take his tally to 96 goals over three seasons.

In conversation with the Daily Record, the 36-year-old was asked to name his top 10 strikers in Scotland right now, and predictably, Morelos and Edouard were top of the list.

Dobbie initially sought to be diplomatic on the matter, saying: "Together with Morelos he (Edouard) is a top finisher, Morelos likes to smash the ball whereas Edouard more caresses it into corners. But they are both excellent finishers."

But when asked to give his verdict and pick one, he said: "Right now it’s very difficult to split Alfredo Morelos and Odsonne Edouard. The two of them are about equal. But I’d have to say Morelos is bang on form."

Rangers are next in action on Sunday when they host Hearts at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership, while Celtic head to Ross County on the same day.