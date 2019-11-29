Stan Collymore names Rangers as 'Tories of football' in stinging post on Twitter

Collymore's Rangers tweet was by far his most interacted with on Thursday evening - the night Steven Gerrard's Ibrox outfit moved top of their Europa League group.

Stan Collymore has named Rangers the 'Tories of football' in a stinging post on Twitter.

Collymore, who has previously expressed his affection for Rangers' Old Firm rivals, began the discussion by likening Arsenal to the Liberal Democrats.

He was then asked which clubs he feels most suit the UK's most prominent political parties Labour (Liverpool) Conservatives - going on to accuse Rangers of being 'an incredible winning machine built on bigotry and an aversion to paying the going tax rate of the day'.

Subscribe

Rangers.



An incredible winning machine built on bigotry and an aversion to paying the going tax rate of the day. https://t.co/JluSpdSQhk — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) November 28, 2019

Collymore's Rangers tweet has so far drawn the most interaction by a considerable distance - attracting close to 1,000 retweets and 6,000 likes, compared to four and 37 for Arsenal and 57 and 601 for Liverpool.

And somewhat surprisingly, Collymore has yet to delete his posts as he so often has done previously.

The former England striker played for a string of clubs - notably Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Aston Villa - over the course of an 11-year professional career.

He left Anfield in 1997 - a year before the Rangers manager Steven Gerrard made his debut for the Reds.