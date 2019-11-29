Quick links

Stan Collymore comments on Everton, West Ham and Wolves

Stan Collymore speaks to media prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on January 12, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Everton and West Ham United are struggling, while Wolverhampton Wanderers are flying.

Eddie Howe of Bournemouth during a training session at the Vitality Stadium on November 27, 2019 in Bournemouth, England.

Stan Collymore has suggested on Twitter that Everton should appoint Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe as their new manager.

The former Liverpool striker has also suggested that West Ham United or Everton should not appoint Davis Moyes as their new boss.

According to The Sun, Moyes is on the radar of both the Hammer and the Toffees, with the two Premier League clubs struggling at the moment.

 

Collymore also believes that Marco Silva will not be the Everton manager after this weekend’s Premier League game against Leicester City.

The former England international has added that Wolverhampton Wanderers can finish fifth in the Premier League table this season and win the Europa League - quite a bold claim indeed.

Nuno’s side are going strong in the league, and the Wanderers have also progressed to the round of 32 of the Europa League this campaign.

The 48-year-old has given his take on Arsenal as well, stating that the Gunners should bring in Diego Simeone as their new manager and part company with Unai Emery.

David Moyes (L) looks on during the UEFA Nations League Semi-Final match between Portugal and Switzerland at Estadio do Dragao on June 05, 2019 in Porto, Portugal.

Collymore wrote on Twitter: “Potted punditry. Emery is toast. Go hard for Simeone and get rid of the rookie new board.

Wolves can finish 5th a win the EL. Silva is a 39% win rate myth and gone after Leicester. Howe for Toffees.

“If Moyes is the Hammers or Toffees answer, what the f**k is the question.”

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

