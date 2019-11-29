Some Tottenham fans think Jose Mourinho has promoted two Spurs talents

Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans are convinced that at least two of the club's young stars are now fully-fledged members of Jose Mourinho's first team.

Both Troy Parrott and Oliver Skipp were seen wearing white socks in training this week, in unison with their senior Spurs teammates.

The pair had previously worn different coloured socks to those already established at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as part of a perceived club policy which is said to pre-date Mauricio Pochettino's reign.

But is their change of attire a sign of elevation, or does it simply reflect a change of policy under Mourinho, the new Tottenham head coach?

This is what is being said on Twitter...

Troy Parrott has white socks pic.twitter.com/FE8vVNUDmv — TAS⚽️ (@coys100) November 28, 2019

Skipp also in white socks. Well either Mourinho has officially elevated Skipp and Parrott to senior squad members or he has ditched tradition pic.twitter.com/H1CEUwdkWU — TAS⚽️ (@coys100) November 28, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur academy starlet Troy Parrott is now wearing the white training socks during the first-team training sessions with his Spurs team-mates on Wednesday. ⚽️#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/jo3pv7tjit — Last Word On Spurs (@LastWordOnSpurs) November 29, 2019

Once you’re a fully fledged first team member you get the white socks. Poch kept Skipp, Tanganga and Parrott in the black youth socks. Despite Skipp making 12 first team appearances last season. — Lilywhite Rose (@Lilywhite_Rose) November 29, 2019

Interesting but might just be José getting rid of that policy, we will see Saturday if he's on the bench — Musa (@Musathfc28) November 28, 2019

That’s the sign of the step up — SHLUG (@mrSEan1) November 28, 2019

It means now Parrott officially in the first team — bahri :D (@titik2D_) November 29, 2019

Skipp has already played 16 times for Tottenham, while Parrott made his one and only first-team appearance earlier this season, against Colchester United in the Carabao Cup.

SEE ALSO: 200m sprint champion expresses delight after signing Spurs contract

The latter, though, won his first senior cap for the Republic of Ireland during November's international break.

Tottenham fans - what, if anything, should we read into Thursday's sock development?