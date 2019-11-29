Quick links

Some Tottenham fans think Jose Mourinho has promoted two Spurs talents

Aiden Cusick
Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 28, 2019 in Enfield, England.
Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Tottenham Hotspur fans arrive prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 12, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans are convinced that at least two of the club's young stars are now fully-fledged members of Jose Mourinho's first team.

Both Troy Parrott and Oliver Skipp were seen wearing white socks in training this week, in unison with their senior Spurs teammates.

The pair had previously worn different coloured socks to those already established at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as part of a perceived club policy which is said to pre-date Mauricio Pochettino's reign.

 

But is their change of attire a sign of elevation, or does it simply reflect a change of policy under Mourinho, the new Tottenham head coach?

This is what is being said on Twitter...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Skipp has already played 16 times for Tottenham, while Parrott made his one and only first-team appearance earlier this season, against Colchester United in the Carabao Cup.

The latter, though, won his first senior cap for the Republic of Ireland during November's international break.

Oliver Skipp, Troy Parrott and Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on August 02, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Tottenham fans - what, if anything, should we read into Thursday's sock development?

