Some Leeds fans urge Whites to sign on-loan Illan Meslier on a permanent deal

Lorient say Leeds United have an option to buy Meslier outright.

Some Leeds United fans hope the on-loan Whites goalkeeper Illan Meslier will be signed on a permanent basis.

The teenage French goalkeeper arrived at Leeds from Lorient in the summer transfer window, but has yet to appear for the Whites' first team.

That could soon change if Marcelo Bielsa's current first choice, Kiko Casilla, is found guilty of using racist language towards the Charlton Athletic winger, Jonathan Leko.

And given his form for Leeds' Under-23s this season, Meslier should prove a more than adequate replacement.

The 19-year-old - whose deal contains a buying option, according to Lorient - continued his fine form with yet another penalty save, in a 2-1 win against Sheffield United on Friday.

And this is what those of a Whites persuasion had to say about him afterwards...

You know what would be really smart business in January? Get Meslier signed permanently.



1/ He's clearly a good talent who has played at a pretty good level already.

2/ It would free up a loan space in our senior squad. That one extra spot makes a massive difference. #LUFC https://t.co/xotNtEnEzL — ETHAN (@EthanFromOnline) November 29, 2019

Can’t wait for us to spend £10mil on this kid https://t.co/3X53WqmO8D — Adam Ross (@rossi_on) November 29, 2019

We will. Meslier is a top young keeper he will be worth 4x that in a couple of seasons. We will sign Meslier, Harrison, & possibly White when we go up. — Adam Ross (@rossi_on) November 29, 2019

Meslier can marry me after how fucking mint he was in that match I s2g — nia x (@NiaSJx) November 29, 2019

If Kiko is to get banned at i the only one that isn’t worried and thinks meslier will do a great job https://t.co/7OcqbnYJBx — David Ward (@ForshawFlair) November 29, 2019

It's a decent penalty as well. Meslier is the penalty king. Great all-round keeper. Hope we sign him. — Paul Snowdon (@NakedFarang) November 29, 2019

Meslier is so good, i'd love to sign him permanently #lufc — Ryan (@RPlufc93) November 29, 2019

What a record he has for penalties genuinely has everything, top future keeper.. — Josh Butterton (@Buttylufc) November 29, 2019

In safe hands if Casilla gets a ban — Dominic Bateman (@Bateeey) November 29, 2019

Meslier is one of six loan players currently on Leeds' books.

English Football League clubs are only permitted to name five temporary recruits in any given matchday squad - which has often seen the France Under-21 call-up omitted this season.