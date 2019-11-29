Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Some Leeds fans urge Whites to sign on-loan Illan Meslier on a permanent deal

Aiden Cusick
Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lorient say Leeds United have an option to buy Meslier outright.

Leeds United's Illan Meslier during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on August 10, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Some Leeds United fans hope the on-loan Whites goalkeeper Illan Meslier will be signed on a permanent basis.

The teenage French goalkeeper arrived at Leeds from Lorient in the summer transfer window, but has yet to appear for the Whites' first team.

 

That could soon change if Marcelo Bielsa's current first choice, Kiko Casilla, is found guilty of using racist language towards the Charlton Athletic winger, Jonathan Leko.

And given his form for Leeds' Under-23s this season, Meslier should prove a more than adequate replacement.

Kiko Casilla of Leeds United

The 19-year-old - whose deal contains a buying option, according to Lorient - continued his fine form with yet another penalty save, in a 2-1 win against Sheffield United on Friday.

And this is what those of a Whites persuasion had to say about him afterwards...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Meslier is one of six loan players currently on Leeds' books.

English Football League clubs are only permitted to name five temporary recruits in any given matchday squad - which has often seen the France Under-21 call-up omitted this season.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch