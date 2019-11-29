Should Rangers surprise Celtic by playing Jordan Jones next week?

Jordan Jones of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers is a better option than Sheyi Ojo for next week's final with Celtic.

Celtic have a potentially major weakness that Rangers could exploit in next week's League Cup final.

As of right now, Hoops boss Neil Lennon has no fit or eligible left-backs for the showpiece at Hampden Park against the in-form Ibrox outfit.

Boli Bolingoli and Jonny Hayes are injured for Celtic as things stand, while summer signing Greg Taylor is ineligible to face Rangers.

It's a problem for Lennon and logically you would think that Steven Gerrard must be rubbing his hands together at the prospect of his right-sided attacker having a field day.

Thing is, Sheyi Ojo is Rangers' right-wing option right now and, going by his performance last night, the Liverpool loanee would have a problem with any makeshift left-back that Celtic put in there.

He is dreadfully out of form, culminating in a lot of criticism from fans of the light Blues.

Instead, Gerrard should play fit-again Jordan Jones on the right and Ryan Kent on the left.

Jones has experience of playing on the right for Kilmarnock and the Celtic manager won't see it coming, which gives the Gers a certain element of surprise.

The Northern Irish winger has been out since September but is likely to play a role in Sunday's clash with Hearts, which should bring back some sharpness ahead of the Bhoys showdown.

You wouldn't back Ojo to tear any defender to shreds these days, let alone a Celtic player, but Jones, who was sent off in the last Old Firm derby, has a point to prove and if Gerrard gives him a chance then he'll be determined to take it.