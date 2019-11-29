Scott Sinclair surely finished at Celtic after Neil Lennon decisions

Celtic appear to have very little use for the English winger these days.

It looks very much like Scott Sinclair is on borrowed time at Celtic.

Well, it has looked this way for much of the season to be fair, but now it seems there's virtually no way back for the 30-year-old winger in Glasgow.

Celtic comfortably beat Rennes 3-1 in a Europa League clash at Parkhead last night and Sinclair's absence spoke volumes.

Even when naming an under-strength XI, Hoops boss Neil Lennon started Lewis Morgan - who opened the scoring - on the left-hand side of attack instead of the experienced winger.

When Lennon made a change, it was Mikey Johnston - the scorer of the Bhoys' third of the night - who the Celtic manager turned to on the bench, not Sinclair.

Thing is, Mohamed Elyounoussi wasn't even available, which means that Sinclair, at best, is Lennon's fourth-choice option for the left wing and there's just no way back.

This is a player who had a huge role in the Parkhead club winning three successive domestic trebles.

Sinclair, a £3.5 million addition in 2016 [The Record], was a massive player under Brendan Rodgers, but Lennon clearly rates Elyounoussi, Morgan and Johnston higher.

With January on the horizon, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the English attacker - out of contract next summer - look for a move away.