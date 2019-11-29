Quick links

Scott Sinclair surely finished at Celtic after Neil Lennon decisions

Shane Callaghan
Dublin , Ireland - 8 July 2017; Jonny Hayes, right, of Celtic celebrates with Scott Sinclair after he scores his side's 9th goal during the friendly match between Shamrock Rovers and...
Shane Callaghan
Celtic appear to have very little use for the English winger these days.

Celtic Player Scott Sinclair walks onto the Hampden pitch before their Cup Final at Hampden Park on November 26, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

It looks very much like Scott Sinclair is on borrowed time at Celtic.

Well, it has looked this way for much of the season to be fair, but now it seems there's virtually no way back for the 30-year-old winger in Glasgow.

Celtic comfortably beat Rennes 3-1 in a Europa League clash at Parkhead last night and Sinclair's absence spoke volumes.

Even when naming an under-strength XI, Hoops boss Neil Lennon started Lewis Morgan - who opened the scoring - on the left-hand side of attack instead of the experienced winger.

 

When Lennon made a change, it was Mikey Johnston - the scorer of the Bhoys' third of the night - who the Celtic manager turned to on the bench, not Sinclair.

Thing is, Mohamed Elyounoussi wasn't even available, which means that Sinclair, at best, is Lennon's fourth-choice option for the left wing and there's just no way back.

This is a player who had a huge role in the Parkhead club winning three successive domestic trebles.

Sinclair, a £3.5 million addition in 2016 [The Record], was a massive player under Brendan Rodgers, but Lennon clearly rates Elyounoussi, Morgan and Johnston higher.

With January on the horizon, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the English attacker - out of contract next summer - look for a move away.

Scott Sinclair of Celtic during the Scottish Cup Semi Final between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park on April 15, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

