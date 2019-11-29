Quick links

Reported Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid move inevitable, says Vadim Vasilyev

Subhankar Mondal
Karim Benzema of Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain smiles during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at Bernabeu on November...
Liverpool have been linked with Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain.

Kylian Mbappe of PSG, Daniel Carvajal of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Santiago Bernabeu stadium on...

Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players in the world, and there is no surprise that Liverpool have been linked with the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

According to The Telegraph, Mbappe is of interest to Liverpool, with the France international fostering ambition of playing in the Premier League and admiring the Reds and their manager Jurgen Klopp.

The report has also claimed that the Merseyside outfit wanted to sign the 20-year-old before he left Monaco for PSG in 2017 and held talks with the youngster.

Mbappe has been superb for PSG and is considered as one of the best attacking players on the planet.

 

True, PSG are a massive club, but there will come a point when the forward will leave the Ligue 1 giants, and Liverpool would be a better team with him in it.

However, according to AS Monaco's vice-president Vadim Vasilyev, it is Real Madrid where the young forward - who is valued at £130 million, according to The Mirror - is likely to end up in the future.

Vasilyev told Le Parisien, as translated by The Mirror: “Kylian will join Real Madrid, I do not know when, but it seems inevitable.

“The club is very important in his life. Madrid had a more interesting offer than PSG in 2017 but he told me he that thought it was too early to leave France, and Paris was his home.”

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League group A match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at Bernabeu on November 26, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

