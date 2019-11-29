Quick links

Report: What Joelinton's like in Newcastle United training

John Verrall
Joelinton smiles during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on November 28, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Newcastle United striker Joelinton has still scored just once since making his record breaking move to St. James' Park.

Joelinton of Newcastle United reacts after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford FC at St. James Park on August 31, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.

According to the Chronicle, they have been told that Newcastle United striker Joelinton actually looks good in training.

Joelinton has endured a hugely testing start at Newcastle, where his performances have been heavily criticised.

The Brazilian has scored just one goal for Newcastle, despite Steve Bruce showing great faith in him.

There is an argument to suggest that Joelinton simply isn’t getting enough service to show the best of himself.

 

However, when he has got the ball in good areas, he has shown a worrying lack of goal threat.

There are now real concerns from Newcastle supporters about their record signing.

But the Chronicle suggest that they have been told that Joelinton’s performances in training are actually encouraging.

Joelinton apparently scores regularly at Darsley Park, which may be why Bruce has persevered with him for so long to date.

Newcastle are next in action against Manchester City, when it remains to be seen whether Bruce will keep the faith in the forward.

