Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

Report: West Ham to decide Manuel Pellegrini future after two more games

Subhankar Mondal
Manuel Pellegrini of West Ham United looks on during his Press Conference after Training at Rush Green on November 28, 2019 in Romford, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United are not in good form at the moment.

Manuel Pellegrini manager of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

According to The Times, West Ham United will decide the future of manager Manuel Pellegrini after the matches against Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

West Ham will take on Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday and will face Wolves in the league next Wednesday.

It has been reported that Hammers manager Pellegrini will have to show “a big improvement in performances” in those two games, or he could be relieved of his duties.

 

The report has further claimed that the London club are considering David Moyes, Chris Hughton and Eddie Howe as possible candidates for the managerial job should they decide to part company with Pellegrini.

West Ham United struggles

Pellegrini is a very good manager, but he has not been a huge success at West Ham so far.

The Hammers were expected to challenge for a top-six finish in the Premier League table this season, but the London club are just three points above the relegation zone.

Things do need to improve, as West Ham’s squad is better than their league position shows.

Manuel Pellegrini of West Ham United looks on during his Press Conference after Training at Rush Green on November 28, 2019 in Romford, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch