Report: West Ham to decide Manuel Pellegrini future after two more games

West Ham United are not in good form at the moment.

According to The Times, West Ham United will decide the future of manager Manuel Pellegrini after the matches against Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

West Ham will take on Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday and will face Wolves in the league next Wednesday.

It has been reported that Hammers manager Pellegrini will have to show “a big improvement in performances” in those two games, or he could be relieved of his duties.

The report has further claimed that the London club are considering David Moyes, Chris Hughton and Eddie Howe as possible candidates for the managerial job should they decide to part company with Pellegrini.

West Ham United struggles

Pellegrini is a very good manager, but he has not been a huge success at West Ham so far.

The Hammers were expected to challenge for a top-six finish in the Premier League table this season, but the London club are just three points above the relegation zone.

Things do need to improve, as West Ham’s squad is better than their league position shows.