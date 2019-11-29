Quick links

Report: West Ham monitoring Freddie Ljungberg's situation at Arsenal

Manuel Pellegrini the head coach
Freddie Ljungberg has been named as the interim head coach at Premier League strugglers Arsenal after Unai Emery's sacking.

Freddie Ljungberg the assistant first team coach of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on August 11, 2019 in Newcastle upon...

West Ham United would be interested in hiring former midfielder Freddie Ljungberg as Manuel Pellegrini’s replacement, according to The Guardian, despite the Swede being announced as Arsenal’s interim head coach on Friday morning.

Ljungberg is regarded as one of the brightest young coaches in the game. And, after earning rave reviews for his work with The Gunners’ reserve side, he has now been tasked with stepping into the void, at least initially, with Unai Emery handed his P45 after a dismal home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

 

It seems unlikely that Arsenal will put their trust in Ljungberg full-time, however, with far more experienced options like Max Allegri, Carlo Ancelotti and Nuno Espirito Santo in their sights (Telegraph).

Arsenal Head Coach Unai Emery with assistant Frdddie Ljungberg during a training session at London Colney on November 05, 2019 in St Albans, England.

And, according to The Guardian, West Ham are keeping a close eye on the situation with the 42-year-old considered as a potential option should the axe fall on the similarly beleaguered Pellegrini.

Ljungberg spent one season in claret and blue between 2007 and 2008, making 25 Premier League appearances for the Hammers. Appointing him as the new manager, however, would represent a substantial risk given that he has never taken sole charge of a club at the top level.

Freddie Ljungberg of West runs with the ball during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool at Upton Park on January 30, 2008 in London, England.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

