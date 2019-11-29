Report: West Ham monitoring Freddie Ljungberg's situation at Arsenal

Freddie Ljungberg has been named as the interim head coach at Premier League strugglers Arsenal after Unai Emery's sacking.

West Ham United would be interested in hiring former midfielder Freddie Ljungberg as Manuel Pellegrini’s replacement, according to The Guardian, despite the Swede being announced as Arsenal’s interim head coach on Friday morning.

Ljungberg is regarded as one of the brightest young coaches in the game. And, after earning rave reviews for his work with The Gunners’ reserve side, he has now been tasked with stepping into the void, at least initially, with Unai Emery handed his P45 after a dismal home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

It seems unlikely that Arsenal will put their trust in Ljungberg full-time, however, with far more experienced options like Max Allegri, Carlo Ancelotti and Nuno Espirito Santo in their sights (Telegraph).

And, according to The Guardian, West Ham are keeping a close eye on the situation with the 42-year-old considered as a potential option should the axe fall on the similarly beleaguered Pellegrini.

Ljungberg spent one season in claret and blue between 2007 and 2008, making 25 Premier League appearances for the Hammers. Appointing him as the new manager, however, would represent a substantial risk given that he has never taken sole charge of a club at the top level.