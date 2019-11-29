Quick links

Report: Unai Emery 'infuriated' Arsenal staff

Unai Emery the head coach
Arsenal sacked their head coach Unai Emery this morning.

Arsenal Manager Unai Emery during the UEFA Europa League match between Arsenal and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Emirates Stadium, London on Thursday 28th November 2019.

Well, Unai Emery has been sacked by Arsenal.

It had been coming for some time and Thursday's 2-1 defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt at the Emirates sealed the Spaniard's fate in North London.

New details are emerging about Emery at Arsenal and one is particularly shocking.

According to The Standard, the former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain coach 'infuriated' his own staff at London Colney over training-related decisions.

 

The report adds that Emery's people were stunned by how he didn't spend 'sufficient time' on defensive drills.

Emery's biggest job at Arsenal was to improve the defence. He inherited a Gunners side that conceded 51 Premier League goals in Arsene Wenger's last season at the club.

Last term, in Emery's first season, they shipped the exact same amount.

It's clear that Arsenal haven't become more resolute defensively under the 48-year-old, but what's more inexplicable is that the Spaniard didn't even put a great deal of emphasis on trying to improve things, if this report is to be believed.

Unai Emery, Manager of Arsenal looks on during an Arsenal training session on the eve of their UEFA Europa League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at London Colney on November 27, 2019 in...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

