Report: Unai Emery 'infuriated' Arsenal staff

Arsenal sacked their head coach Unai Emery this morning.

It had been coming for some time and Thursday's 2-1 defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt at the Emirates sealed the Spaniard's fate in North London.

New details are emerging about Emery at Arsenal and one is particularly shocking.

According to The Standard, the former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain coach 'infuriated' his own staff at London Colney over training-related decisions.

The report adds that Emery's people were stunned by how he didn't spend 'sufficient time' on defensive drills.

Emery's biggest job at Arsenal was to improve the defence. He inherited a Gunners side that conceded 51 Premier League goals in Arsene Wenger's last season at the club.

Last term, in Emery's first season, they shipped the exact same amount.

It's clear that Arsenal haven't become more resolute defensively under the 48-year-old, but what's more inexplicable is that the Spaniard didn't even put a great deal of emphasis on trying to improve things, if this report is to be believed.