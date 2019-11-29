Quick links

Report shares how Inter's Sebastiano Esposito feels about Liverpool move

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool looks dejected during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Swansea City at Anfield on January 21, 2017 in Liverpool, England.
Premier League leaders Liverpool are interested in raiding Antonio Conte's Serie A challengers Inter Milan for Italy's next wonderkid.

Sebastiano Esposito (L) of Italy U19 celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round match between Italy U19 and Cyprus U19 on...

Sebastiano Esposito wants to stay at Inter Milan and earn a new contract at the San Siro despite interest from Liverpool, according to FC Inter News.

Almost any player in world football right now would give their left arm, or a finger or two at least, to player under the charismatic Jurgen Klopp for the Champions of Europe. Not Esposito.

 

The Italian wonderkid has forced his way into Antonio Conte’s first-team plans this season with five appearances in all competitions to his name. Esposito has even featured twice in the Champions League.

And when you consider just how demanding Inter's gravel-voiced head coach is, it speaks volumes about Esposito’s talent and character that he has been trusted to play against the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Slavia Prague in Europe’s premiere club competition.

Mats Hummels of Borussia Dortmund commits the penalty kick foul on Sebastiano Esposito of FC Internazionale during the UEFA Champions League group stage match between Internazionale and...

FC Inter News reports that Liverpool have taken a keen interest in Esposito, which is unsurprising considering that the Reds are scouring the continent for the next generation of potential superstars.

But the one-time Brescia youngster is determined to commit his future to Inter rather than swap Milan for Merseyside. And he could be in luck.

FC Inter News suggests that a five-year contract could be on it’s way to Esposito next summer.

Sebastiano Esposito of Italy U19 in action during the UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round match between Italy and Slovakia on November 16, 2019 in Cattolica, Italy.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

