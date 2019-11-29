Report shares how Inter's Sebastiano Esposito feels about Liverpool move

Premier League leaders Liverpool are interested in raiding Antonio Conte's Serie A challengers Inter Milan for Italy's next wonderkid.

Sebastiano Esposito wants to stay at Inter Milan and earn a new contract at the San Siro despite interest from Liverpool, according to FC Inter News.

Almost any player in world football right now would give their left arm, or a finger or two at least, to player under the charismatic Jurgen Klopp for the Champions of Europe. Not Esposito.

The Italian wonderkid has forced his way into Antonio Conte’s first-team plans this season with five appearances in all competitions to his name. Esposito has even featured twice in the Champions League.

And when you consider just how demanding Inter's gravel-voiced head coach is, it speaks volumes about Esposito’s talent and character that he has been trusted to play against the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Slavia Prague in Europe’s premiere club competition.

FC Inter News reports that Liverpool have taken a keen interest in Esposito, which is unsurprising considering that the Reds are scouring the continent for the next generation of potential superstars.

But the one-time Brescia youngster is determined to commit his future to Inter rather than swap Milan for Merseyside. And he could be in luck.

FC Inter News suggests that a five-year contract could be on it’s way to Esposito next summer.