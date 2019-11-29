Report: Rival clubs believe Harry Kane could be left unsettled by Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur exit

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane went round to Mauricio Pochettino's house for two hours after he was sacked.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, rival clubs believe that Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from Tottenham Hotspur is going to unsettle Harry Kane.

Kane and Pochettino had a brilliant relationship at Spurs, with the striker admitting he went round to his former manager’s house for two hours after he was sacked.

There is now reportedly a belief that Pochettino’s departure will potentially leave Kane questioning his future at Tottenham.

Whether that belief from rival clubs has any substance remains to be seen, but the initial indications are that potential suitors could be disappointed.

Kane has scored three goals in his first two games under Mourinho’s tutelage, and has only spoken positively of Tottenham’s new manager.

While there are no guarantees that Mourinho will work out to be a long-term success at Tottenham, Kane has made no secret of his desire to win things, which could make the Portuguese boss’s appointment appealing to him.

Mourinho’s track record of winning trophies is hugely impressive, and he has already claimed that he wants to bring silverware to Tottenham too.

Mourinho has stressed the importance of Kane to Tottenham since taking charge, and will surely not want to lose the striker.

And it could be that rival clubs are left disappointed, if Mourinho’s time at Tottenham does turn out to be successful.