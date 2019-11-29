Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Rival clubs believe Harry Kane could be left unsettled by Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur exit

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane went round to Mauricio Pochettino's house for two hours after he was sacked.

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino gestures during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur...

According to a report in the Daily Mail, rival clubs believe that Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from Tottenham Hotspur is going to unsettle Harry Kane.

Kane and Pochettino had a brilliant relationship at Spurs, with the striker admitting he went round to his former manager’s house for two hours after he was sacked.

There is now reportedly a belief that Pochettino’s departure will potentially leave Kane questioning his future at Tottenham.

Whether that belief from rival clubs has any substance remains to be seen, but the initial indications are that potential suitors could be disappointed.

 

Kane has scored three goals in his first two games under Mourinho’s tutelage, and has only spoken positively of Tottenham’s new manager.

While there are no guarantees that Mourinho will work out to be a long-term success at Tottenham, Kane has made no secret of his desire to win things, which could make the Portuguese boss’s appointment appealing to him.

Mourinho’s track record of winning trophies is hugely impressive, and he has already claimed that he wants to bring silverware to Tottenham too.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 26, 2019 in London,...

Mourinho has stressed the importance of Kane to Tottenham since taking charge, and will surely not want to lose the striker.

And it could be that rival clubs are left disappointed, if Mourinho’s time at Tottenham does turn out to be successful.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch