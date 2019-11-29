Report: Real Madrid and Christian Eriksen agree personal terms

Christian Eriksen is reportedly set to leave Tottenham Hotspur for Real Madrid.

According to a report from El Desmarque, Tottenham star Christian Eriksen and Spanish giants Real Madrid have a closed a deal which would see the Dane move to the Spanish capital for free in the summer.

The report claims that Spurs have tried to extend his contract on multiple occasions but failed to convince the midfielder to extend his stay at North London. Jose Mourinho's arrival gave Spurs fans a small glimmer of hope but Eriksen had already made up his mind to leave the club.

Eriksen has agreed personal terms with Zinedine Zidane's side according to the report and a deal has been closed. An official announcement is expected in the next few weeks but there is still a small chance that Spurs could make some money out of the midfielder.

Real Madrid are reportedly considering the option of bringing in Eriksen in the January transfer window for about £25 million which would give Spurs some sort of satisfaction. However, with the Dane available for no money in six months time, it is likely that Florentino Perez waits it out till the end of his contract at Spurs.

Tottenham's mismanagement of player contracts will cost them dearly and Eriksen could just be the start. Defenders Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld are also on the final few months of their contracts and if the Belgian duo were to leave in the summer as well, Mourinho will have a tough job on his hands to replace the three of them.

Real Madrid have struck lottery with a player of Eriksen's stature coming in for free. His wages will certainly be a lot higher than what he is on at Tottenham but considering that he is in his prime, it is very much worth it.