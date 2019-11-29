Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace

Premier League

Report: Jose Mourinho wants Kyle Walker-Peters stay at Tottenham Hotspur

Subhankar Mondal
head coach Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur prior to the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 26, 2019...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters is reportedly on Crystal Palace’s radar.

Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur arrives at the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho wants Kyle Walker-Peters to stay at the club and not go out on loan to Crystal Palace.

It has been reported that Walker-Peters is on the radar of Palace, who are interested in securing the services of the 22-year-old defender on loan or in a permanent contract in the January transfer window.

However, Tottenham boss Mourinho wants the former England Under-21 international to stay at the North London outfit and challenge Serge Aurier at right-back, according to the report.

 

Tottenham Hotspur stay

Walker-Peters is a very good right-back who can be a star for Tottenham in the future, and it would make sense for the youngster to stay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and work under Mourinho.

Aurier is a good right-back, but the 26-year-old Ivory Coast international does make mistakes, and Walker-Peters could get chances - and when he gets them, he should make the most of them.

Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 28, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch