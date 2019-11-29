Report: Jose Mourinho wants Kyle Walker-Peters stay at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters is reportedly on Crystal Palace’s radar.

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho wants Kyle Walker-Peters to stay at the club and not go out on loan to Crystal Palace.

It has been reported that Walker-Peters is on the radar of Palace, who are interested in securing the services of the 22-year-old defender on loan or in a permanent contract in the January transfer window.

However, Tottenham boss Mourinho wants the former England Under-21 international to stay at the North London outfit and challenge Serge Aurier at right-back, according to the report.

Tottenham Hotspur stay

Walker-Peters is a very good right-back who can be a star for Tottenham in the future, and it would make sense for the youngster to stay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and work under Mourinho.

Aurier is a good right-back, but the 26-year-old Ivory Coast international does make mistakes, and Walker-Peters could get chances - and when he gets them, he should make the most of them.