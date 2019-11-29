Report: European giants make opening offer of £21.3m for Arsenal and Everton linked Reinier

Arsenal and Everton are among the clubs being linked with a move for the Brazilian teenager.

Ajax have made an opening offer of €25 million (around £21.3m) for the Arsenal and Everton linked Brazilian, Reinier, according to De Telegraaf.

Arsenal (Tuttomercatoweb) and Everton (Globo Esporte) are among the clubs being credited with an interest in Reinier, on whom the Dutch newspaper claims that Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also keen.

But Ajax are said to want to stay ahead of Europe's major powers in their pursuit of the attacking midfielder, who will be free to join a European club after his 18th birthday in January.

It is reported that Flamengo - the Brazilian national league and South American champions whose manager, Jorge Jesus, has also been linked with a move to Everton - will charge €40m (around £34.1m) for Reinier.

But De Telegraaf notes that Ajax have strong contacts in Reinier's homeland, through the Forza Sports Group which was closely involved in the 2017 transfer of David Neres from Sao Paulo.

The Dutch side are said to have been offered the Everton winger, Richarlison, by Forza, but dawdled, enabling his eventual move to Watford.

It remains to be seen whether or not managerial uncertainty at both Arsenal and Everton will have an impact on Reinier's future.