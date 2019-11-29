Quick links

Report: European giants make opening offer of £21.3m for Arsenal and Everton linked Reinier

Reinier Jesus Carvalho of Brazil during the U17 International Youth Tournament game between England and Brazil at the New Bucks Head Stadium on October 15, 2018 in Telford, England.
Arsenal and Everton are among the clubs being linked with a move for the Brazilian teenager.

Reinier of Flamengo and Flavio of Bahia during a match between Flamengo and Bahia as part of Brasileirao Series A 2019 at Maracana Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Ajax have made an opening offer of €25 million (around £21.3m) for the Arsenal and Everton linked Brazilian, Reinier, according to De Telegraaf.

Arsenal (Tuttomercatoweb) and Everton (Globo Esporte) are among the clubs being credited with an interest in Reinier, on whom the Dutch newspaper claims that Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also keen.

But Ajax are said to want to stay ahead of Europe's major powers in their pursuit of the attacking midfielder, who will be free to join a European club after his 18th birthday in January.

 

It is reported that Flamengo - the Brazilian national league and South American champions whose manager, Jorge Jesus, has also been linked with a move to Everton - will charge €40m (around £34.1m) for Reinier.

But De Telegraaf notes that Ajax have strong contacts in Reinier's homeland, through the Forza Sports Group which was closely involved in the 2017 transfer of David Neres from Sao Paulo.

Richarlison of Everton celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Everton and Watford at Goodison Park on October 29, 2019 in...

The Dutch side are said to have been offered the Everton winger, Richarlison, by Forza, but dawdled, enabling his eventual move to Watford.

It remains to be seen whether or not managerial uncertainty at both Arsenal and Everton will have an impact on Reinier's future.

