Report claims Jose Mourinho’s plan regarding Ryan Sessegnon at Tottenham Hotspur

Ryan Sessegnon joined Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho is considering not sending Ryan Sessegnon out on loan in the January transfer window, according to The Sun.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that Mourinho was looking to send Sessegnon out on loan for the second half of the season.

However, with Ben Davies having suffered ankle ligament injury against West Ham United last weekend, the Spurs boss is reportedly considering keeping the 19-year-old at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as cover for Danny Rose.

Disappointing Tottenham Hotspur spell

Sessegnon, who can operate as a left-back or as a left-winger, joined Spurs from Fulham in the summer transfer window for a fee reported by The Sun to be worth £25 million.

The teenager has had injury and fitness issues at the North London club so far this season, and has played just one minute in the Premier League and only 16 minutes in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Staying at Tottenham and working with Mourinho would make Sessegnon a better footballer.