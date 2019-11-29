Quick links

Report claims Bruno Fernandes stance amid Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United interest

Bruno Fernandes of Sporting CP in action during the UEFA Europa League group D match between Sporting CP and PSV Eindhoven at Estadio Jose Alvalade on November 28, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.
Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are reportedly interested in Bruno Fernandes of Sporting Lisbon.

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes is willing to leave Sporting Lisbon despite recently signing a new contract, according to The Daily Mail.

Fernandes recently signed a new contract worth £1.7 million per season with Sporting with a release clause of £85 million, as reported by The Daily Mail.

However, according to the report, there is an agreement between the Portuguese giants and the 25-year-old that an offer of £60 million will be enough for him to leave.

It has been reported that Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho and United want the Portugal international, and that he is more inclined to joining the North London outfit with the Portuguese coach a “real motivating factor”.

 

Fernandes has scored five goals and provided five assists in 10 league matches for Sporting so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The Portugal international midfielder has also scored five goals and provided three assists in five Europa League games so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 25-year-old scored 20 goals and provided 13 assists in 33 league games, and scored three goals and provided one assist in eight Europa League matches, according to WhoScored.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

