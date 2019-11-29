Report claims Bruno Fernandes stance amid Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United interest

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are reportedly interested in Bruno Fernandes of Sporting Lisbon.

Fernandes recently signed a new contract worth £1.7 million per season with Sporting with a release clause of £85 million, as reported by The Daily Mail.

However, according to the report, there is an agreement between the Portuguese giants and the 25-year-old that an offer of £60 million will be enough for him to leave.

It has been reported that Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho and United want the Portugal international, and that he is more inclined to joining the North London outfit with the Portuguese coach a “real motivating factor”.

Stats

Fernandes has scored five goals and provided five assists in 10 league matches for Sporting so far this season, according to WhoScored.

The Portugal international midfielder has also scored five goals and provided three assists in five Europa League games so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 25-year-old scored 20 goals and provided 13 assists in 33 league games, and scored three goals and provided one assist in eight Europa League matches, according to WhoScored.

