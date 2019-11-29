Report: Borussia Dortmund willing to sell Liverpool and Manchester United target Jadon Sancho

Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly interested in Jadon Sancho.

According to The Independent, Borussia Dortmund are willing to sell Jadon Sancho in the January transfer window, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City interested in the winger.

It has been reported that Sancho wants to leave Dortmund, with Premier League trio Liverpool, United and City all interested in securing the services of the 19-year-old.

The report has claimed that the former Manchester City prospect was not keen on a move to United when the Red Devils wanted him last year, but they would consider another bid for the teenager.

Liverpool are monitoring Sancho, with his former club City also looking at him, according to the report.

Good signing

Sancho is a very good and talented young winger, and the 19-year-old would be a brilliant signing for Liverpool, United or City in the long run.

Of course, like any young footballer, the England international has ups and downs in form, but in terms of quality and talent, there is no doubt that he would be a superb addition to any team.

According to WhoScored, the youngster has scored four goals and provided six assists in the Bundesliga, and has scored one goal and provided one assist in the Champions League for Dortmund so far this season.