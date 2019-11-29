Report: Arsenal in contact regarding Wolves boss Nuno after Unai Emery dismissal

Arsenal reportedly want Nuno of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

According to Gianlucadimarzio.com, Arsenal have been in contact regarding appointing Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno as their new boss.

It has been reported that there are “ongoing contacts” between Arsenal and the Wolves manager's agent regarding the managerial role at the Emirates Stadium following the departure of Unai Emery.

The report has claimed that there have been conversations between Nuno’s agent Jorge Mendes and the Gunners’ Head of Football Raul Sanllehi.

It has also been reported although Nuno is the current favourite for the managerial role at the Gunners, Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta is another option.

Feasible option for Arsenal?

Nuno is a very good manager and has done very well at Wolves, and there is no surprise that he is reportedly on the radar of Arsenal.

However, the Wanderers are doing well at the moment, with the club aiming to finish in the top six of the Premier League table this season and having also progressed to the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

Nuno seems settled at Wolves, and perhaps he may not be willing to take charge of Arsenal during the season.