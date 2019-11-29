Quick links

Rangers fans react on Twitter to Connor Goldson display in Ibrox side's Europa League clash

Luis Sinisterra of Feyenoord, Connor Goldson of Rangers FC during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Feyenoord Rotterdam and Rangers FC at De Kuip on November 28, 2019 in...
Steven Gerrard led his Glasgow Rangers charges to a point which puts the Ibrox side within reach of the last 32.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Connor Goldson's performance in the Ibrox club's Europa League clash last night.

Goldson has come under criticism several times this season for some lacklustre displays for Steven Gerrard's side and he once again flattered to deceive in the trip to Feyenoord.

The Rangers defender was caught out on a couple of occasions and was exposed during Feyenoord’s second goal where he failed to get in a decent challenge.

 

Although the Ibrox side was able to secure a 2-2 draw, giving them a good chance at securing a last-32 place when they face Young Boys in the final game, there were still murmurs of discontent about some players.

Here is some of the Rangers fan reaction on social media to Goldson's display:

After falling behind in Rotterdam to Jens Toornstra's opener, two brilliant second-half Alfredo Morelos headers had Rangers ahead before Luis Sinisterra's solo effort levelled the scores.

Rangers have only lost one of their 16 away games in all competitions this season and are unbeaten in six since losing 2-1 to Young Boys in October.

