Rangers fans react on Twitter to Connor Goldson display in Ibrox side's Europa League clash

Steven Gerrard led his Glasgow Rangers charges to a point which puts the Ibrox side within reach of the last 32.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Connor Goldson's performance in the Ibrox club's Europa League clash last night.

Goldson has come under criticism several times this season for some lacklustre displays for Steven Gerrard's side and he once again flattered to deceive in the trip to Feyenoord.

Subscribe

The Rangers defender was caught out on a couple of occasions and was exposed during Feyenoord’s second goal where he failed to get in a decent challenge.

Although the Ibrox side was able to secure a 2-2 draw, giving them a good chance at securing a last-32 place when they face Young Boys in the final game, there were still murmurs of discontent about some players.

Here is some of the Rangers fan reaction on social media to Goldson's display:

Watching their 2nd goal, benny hill tune is in my mind watching helander & goldson — snooker loopy (@snookerloopyno1) 28 November 2019

Yeah was the same issue last season. The minute he was dropped for Worrall every week, we struggled defensively. Rangers obvs rate Katic very highly but don’t seem to want to play him. Goldson’s passing is rotten at times. Cost us the Old Firm game. — Adam (@AdamFrassinoro) 28 November 2019

I’m worried about Katić. He was on fire the last few games he played, and not even on the bench tonight???? I will say that Goldson gives me the fear sometimes though. — Andrew Murray #FTEU (@drusincmur) 28 November 2019

I think you might have watched a different game from me mate, Goldson has just cost us qualification tonight but that’s a cracking result regardless of individual errors. — Bluenose55 (@pontiffpedro) 28 November 2019

Helander and Goldson give me the fear for the cup final — Harrison Crowe (@harricrowe) 28 November 2019

Terrific 2nd half! that was the reaction I wanted and expected. The problem was the 2nd goal we lost (Goldson is a liability) but we are top of the league and everything to play at Ibrox! I would have bite anyone´s hand off in August — Raúl Sánchez (@raulsdf) 28 November 2019

Massive point for rangers tonight. Abysmal performance from Goldson yet again. 2 weeks time. Can’t wait. — NickyLamö (@nickylamo) 28 November 2019

After falling behind in Rotterdam to Jens Toornstra's opener, two brilliant second-half Alfredo Morelos headers had Rangers ahead before Luis Sinisterra's solo effort levelled the scores.

Rangers have only lost one of their 16 away games in all competitions this season and are unbeaten in six since losing 2-1 to Young Boys in October.