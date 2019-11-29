Rangers cult hero Billy Dodds impressed with Ibrox side's equaliser in Europa League clash

Steven Gerrard led his Glasgow Rangers charges to a point away which puts the Ibrox side within reach of the last 32.

Glasgow Rangers cult hero Billy Dodds praised the moment in which three Ibrox players combined for the equalising goal for Steven Gerrard's side in last night's Europa League draw at Feyenoord (BBC Sport).

Rangers were lacklustre at the start at De Kuip as Jens Toornstra gave the hosts a deserved lead after 33 minutes when his shot from just outside the box deflected off Filip Helander and beat Allan McGregor.

The Ibrox side did well to go in at the break one goal down before a superb passage of play in which Steven Davis pinged the ball over to Ryan Kent, who then weighed in with a pinpoint cross for Alfredo Morelos to head into the left corner of the net.

Rangers stunned the home crowd with the goal and things got even better when Morelos converted Borna Barisic's delivery, although in the end they had to settle for a point due to Luis Sinisterra's solo effort levelling the scores.

"Wow," Dodds said on BBC Sport following Morelos' equaliser. "Everything about that was quality. Steven Davis pings a pass 50, 60 yards to Kent, who puts a cross right on the button for Morelos. It's incredible. One pass, one cross, one header, 1-1!"

Rangers climbed top of Europa League Group G after the draw with Feyenoord and will reach the last 32 if they avoid defeat against Young Boys at Ibrox.

The Light Blues have only lost one of their 16 away games in all competitions this season and are unbeaten in six since losing 2-1 to the Swiss side in October.