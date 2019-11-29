Rangers boss Steven Gerrard shares half-time team-talk against Feyenoord

Rangers managed to turn things around in Holland to claim a 2-2 draw last night.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has told the Daily Record has revealed that he was not happy with his side at half-time against Feyenoord last night.

Rangers went into the break 1-0 down in Holland, and their performance in the first 45 minutes of the contest had been poor.

Gerrard’s side were outplayed by the hosts for much of the first half, but Rangers were much improved in the second period.

Alfredo Morelos actually scored a brace of headers to put Rangers into the lead and even though the Glasgow outfit were unable to hold on, they were happy to take a point back to Ibrox with them.

And Gerrard said: “In patches of first half I didn’t recognise us – what we stand for, our identity.

“We were passive at times and slightly lucky not to be further behind at half-time.

“I asked the players to remember what we stand for, what we’re about, how hard we’ve worked to get this opportunity.

“I asked for the real Rangers in the second half and we got it. We won the second half 2-1 and I thought we deserved it.”

Rangers now sit at the top of their Europa League group heading into the final round of fixtures.

When Gerrard’s side were handed the draw it looked extremely tough, but they are now on the verge of qualification.

Rangers go into their last game against Young Boys knowing that if they avoid defeat then they will be through to the knockout stages, which would represent an excellent achievement for Gerrard’s men.