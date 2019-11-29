Quick links

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard fumes over penalty decision

Shane Callaghan
Rangers' English manager Steven Gerrard awiats kick off in the UEFA Europa League Group G football match between Rangers and Porto at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland on November 7, 2019....
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers had a strong penalty appeal turned down last night.

(L-R) Alfredo Morelos of Rangers FC, Marcos Senesi of Feyenoord during the UEFA Europa League match between Feyenoord v Glasgow Rangers at the Stadium Feijenoord on November 28, 2019 in...

A furious Steven Gerrard has demanded an explanation from UEFA as to why his Rangers side were denied a 'blatant penalty' on Thursday.

The Gers missed the chance to book their place in the knockout stage of the Europa League by being held to a 2-2 draw away to Feyenoord.

Rangers went into the break trailing 1-0 but two brilliant second-half headers from Alfredo Morelos put Gerrard's side within touching distance of a spot in the last 32, only for Luis Sinisterra to equalise with 22 minutes to play in the Netherlands.

When the scoreline was at 1-1, Morelos was taken down in the box by Leroy Fer but referee Damir Skomina - who officiated the Champions League final in June - waived away appeals from the visitors.

 

And Gerrard claims that Skomina would be 'devastated' when he watches the incident back.

The Rangers boss told a post-match press conference, via the club's YouTube channel: "It's a blatant penalty. A blatant penalty. I would like an explanation from Uefa as to why we didn't get that penalty."

The good news for Rangers is that qualification into the next phase of Europa League games remains in their hands.

If the light Blues avoid defeat by Young Boys at Ibrox in a couple of weeks, they will follow Celtic into the elimination stage of the competition after Christmas.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers FC celebrates 1-2 during the UEFA Europa League match between Feyenoord v Glasgow Rangers at the Stadium Feijenoord on November 28, 2019 in Rotterdam...

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

