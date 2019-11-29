Rangers boss Steven Gerrard fumes over penalty decision

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers had a strong penalty appeal turned down last night.

A furious Steven Gerrard has demanded an explanation from UEFA as to why his Rangers side were denied a 'blatant penalty' on Thursday.

The Gers missed the chance to book their place in the knockout stage of the Europa League by being held to a 2-2 draw away to Feyenoord.

Rangers went into the break trailing 1-0 but two brilliant second-half headers from Alfredo Morelos put Gerrard's side within touching distance of a spot in the last 32, only for Luis Sinisterra to equalise with 22 minutes to play in the Netherlands.

When the scoreline was at 1-1, Morelos was taken down in the box by Leroy Fer but referee Damir Skomina - who officiated the Champions League final in June - waived away appeals from the visitors.

And Gerrard claims that Skomina would be 'devastated' when he watches the incident back.

The Rangers boss told a post-match press conference, via the club's YouTube channel: "It's a blatant penalty. A blatant penalty. I would like an explanation from Uefa as to why we didn't get that penalty."

The good news for Rangers is that qualification into the next phase of Europa League games remains in their hands.

If the light Blues avoid defeat by Young Boys at Ibrox in a couple of weeks, they will follow Celtic into the elimination stage of the competition after Christmas.