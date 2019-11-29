Quick links

Celtic

'Outstanding': Celtic's Fraser Forster praised by Robert Douglas

Shane Callaghan
Fraser Forster celebrates the victory during the Europe League football match SS Lazio vs Celtic FC at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, on november 07, 2019.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fraser Forster had some outstanding moments in Celtic's win last night.

Fraser Forster celebrates the victory during the Europe League football match SS Lazio vs Celtic FC at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, on november 07, 2019.

Robert Douglas has paid tribute to the 'outstanding' Fraser Forster after Celtic's win over Rennes on Thursday.

Neil Lennon's side confirmed that they'll move into the knockout phase of the Europa League as Group E winners, courtesy of a 3-1 win over the Ligue 1 side at Parkhead last night.

Subscribe

It was a comfortable victory for Celtic and goalkeeper Forster had very little do to in the first half, but pulled off a sublime triple save in the second period.

The 31-year-old has been exceptional since returning to the Bhoys on a season-long loan from Southampton.

 

And former Celtic keeper Douglas was singing his praises on Twitter after the result.

Forster's display has gone under the radar to some extent, with much of the praise being reserved for the likes of Lewis Morgan and Mikey Johnston, both of whom found the net.

But the English stopper - who left Celtic in a £10 million deal in 2014 [The Guardian] - had a big albeit low-profile role in the win and long may it continue.

Fraser Forster of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League Group stage match SS Lazio v Celtic Fc at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on November 7, 2019

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch