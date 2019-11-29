'Outstanding': Celtic's Fraser Forster praised by Robert Douglas

Fraser Forster had some outstanding moments in Celtic's win last night.

Robert Douglas has paid tribute to the 'outstanding' Fraser Forster after Celtic's win over Rennes on Thursday.

Neil Lennon's side confirmed that they'll move into the knockout phase of the Europa League as Group E winners, courtesy of a 3-1 win over the Ligue 1 side at Parkhead last night.

It was a comfortable victory for Celtic and goalkeeper Forster had very little do to in the first half, but pulled off a sublime triple save in the second period.

The 31-year-old has been exceptional since returning to the Bhoys on a season-long loan from Southampton.

And former Celtic keeper Douglas was singing his praises on Twitter after the result.

Big Fraser Forsters value has just gone up yet again . Outstanding since he came back — Robert Douglas (@Robert__Douglas) November 28, 2019

Forster's display has gone under the radar to some extent, with much of the praise being reserved for the likes of Lewis Morgan and Mikey Johnston, both of whom found the net.

But the English stopper - who left Celtic in a £10 million deal in 2014 [The Guardian] - had a big albeit low-profile role in the win and long may it continue.