Oliver Burke admits feeling very left out at West Brom

The West Bromwich Albion winger is currently on loan in Spain.

The loaned-out West Bromwich Albion winger, Oliver Burke, has admitted he felt 'very left out' at The Hawthorns.

Burke cost the Baggies £13.7 million two years ago, but has only played 24 times since then and scored or made four goals.

After spending the second half of last season on loan to Celtic, the 22-year-old was allowed to join Deportivo Alaves on another temporary deal in August.

And reflecting on life at his parent club with The Guardian's Sid Lowe, Burke said: “At West Brom I felt very left out, not part of the team.

"You train and go home, feeling down. Your motivation gets sucked away when you know that whatever you do your name won’t be on the team sheet. It’s not like you sack it off - never - but ...

"It’s hard to explain. That feeling of going out there in front of the fans to do what you love, that’s what you train for. You just want to progress.

"Being here is a breath of fresh air. I haven’t been happier. I feel like a proper footballer again, really good in myself."

Burke has played 10 times for his temporary employers, for whom he has recorded one assist.

But discussing what will happen when his spell in Spain comes to an end next summer, Burke said: "I’m a West Brom player on loan, even though my career there hasn’t gone very well so far, so I’m not totally in control.

"I’m loving my time here, it’s going well, it’s a fantastic league but we’ll see. … In the summer it’s not really in my hands, so just go with the flow."

Burke has also had spells at Nottingham Forest, whose academy he progressed through, and RB Leipzig, who paid another eight-figure fee for the Scotland international.

West Brom fans - what does the future hold for Burke?