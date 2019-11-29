'Not a typical English team': Braga star surprised by Nuno's Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers were at their attacking best during a thrilling 3-3 Europa League draw against Braga on Thursday.

Braga star Andre Horta has admitted to the club’s official website that Wolverhampton Wanderers are rather different from what you would normally expect from an English side in Europe.

Wolves and Braga played out one of the most exciting ties in the Europa League so far this season on Thursday night.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side raced into a 3-1 lead just after the half hour mark with Raul Jimenez producing a Mexican masterclass in attack, but the Portuguese hosts responded brilliantly in the second half to claim a point from the six-goal thriller.

And Horta, who opened the scoring in the 3-3 draw, accepts that he was a little surprised by the way Wolves approached the game.

“Wolverhampton is not a typical English team,” the Portuguese midfielder said, while expressing regret about the way the Braga collapsed midway through the first half with Matt Doherty and Adama Traore finding the net just a minute apart.

“From the 25th minute it seems that we stopped playing and lost our identity. We have to give our opponents merit, but we cannot fall asleep.”

With a three-man backline, flying wing-backs and a pair of classy, ball-playing central midfielders, Wolves are very much the modern football team from a tactical sense - a far cry from the typical 4-4-2 pragmatism that was once synonymous with the British game.

And with Nuno Espirito Santo at the helm, Wolves appear to have the nous and flexibility to hold their own away from home to continental opposition.

Horta’s comments are certainly a compliment.