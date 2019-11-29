'What a player': Nigel Quashie raves about West Brom ace Matheus Pereira

West Bromwich Albion are top of the Championship and the Baggies summer arrival has been great at The Hawthorns for Slaven Bilic and co.

Nigel Quashie has taken to Twitter to praise West Bromwich Albion ace Matheus Pereira, deeming him "head and shoulders above anyone on the pitch" as the Baggies hammered Bristol City in the Championship in midweek.

The Sporting Lisbon winger, who spent last year in the Bundesliga with Nurnberg on loan from the Portuguese giants, was one of the main summer targets at The Hawthorns, with talks having gone on for weeks before the breakthrough (official website).

It took Pereira a few weeks to acclimatise to the English game and get up to full speed but he is now one of the first names on Slaven Bilic's team sheet - itself boasting many superb candidates - as he continues to put in high-calibre displays for Albion, who currently sit top of the Championship table.

The Brazilian was once again superb as West Brom battered Bristol City 4-1 at The Hawthorns, and scored the second goal on 39 minutes by floating a sublime free kick over the opposition wall and into the top right corner, to leave goalkeeper Daniel Bentley helpless.

Quashie, who played for West Brom between 2006 and 2007, had words of praise for him:

There’s a real good vibe and atmosphere @WBA The confidence of all the players is all there to see but that man Matheus Pereira was head and shoulders above anyone on the pitch. What a player! #baller #wba #wbafc — Nigel Quashie (@NigelQuashie1) 27 November 2019

Up next for West Brom, who sit top of the Championship table, is Monday night's trip to Preston.