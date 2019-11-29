Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Newcastle United fans annoyed by Steve Bruce's latest comments

John Verrall
Steve Bruce the head coach
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United's attacking trio of Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron have badly struggled this season.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce looks on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on November 25, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Newcastle United fans have been left annoyed after Steve Bruce said to the Chronicle that he would ‘persevere’ with his current front-three at the weekend.

Newcastle are due to take on Manchester City tomorrow, and there have been calls for Bruce to freshen up his attack.

Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron have scored just one goal between them for Newcastle.

However, it seems that Bruce will stick by his side’s current attack for now.

 

"The question people are always going to ask is how long do you wait to change it,” Bruce said.

“I’d been delighted with the front three before Villa but obviously, we all want them to score. It's about getting that balance right. For now, I'll persevere with them.”

The comments have not gone down well with Newcastle supporters, who were hoping for change.

In fairness to Bruce his options are fairly limited right now, especially with Matt Ritchie, who could play down a wing, out injured.

However, Bruce has refused to start Dwight Gayle and has also overlooked the likes of Christian Atsu to stick by Newcastle’s current front three.

The Magpies are currently in 14th place in the Premier League table, but a defeat to City could leave them closer to the relegation zone.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch