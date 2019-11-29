Newcastle United fans annoyed by Steve Bruce's latest comments

Newcastle United's attacking trio of Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron have badly struggled this season.

Newcastle United fans have been left annoyed after Steve Bruce said to the Chronicle that he would ‘persevere’ with his current front-three at the weekend.

Newcastle are due to take on Manchester City tomorrow, and there have been calls for Bruce to freshen up his attack.

Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron have scored just one goal between them for Newcastle.

However, it seems that Bruce will stick by his side’s current attack for now.

"The question people are always going to ask is how long do you wait to change it,” Bruce said.

“I’d been delighted with the front three before Villa but obviously, we all want them to score. It's about getting that balance right. For now, I'll persevere with them.”

The comments have not gone down well with Newcastle supporters, who were hoping for change.

How can he be delighted with a front 3 with 1 goal..... Just how??? — Danny Doom ⚪⚫ (@DannyBrown333) November 29, 2019

1 goal in 13 games and he’s delighted, the mans deluded, he then talks about bloody balance, he’s playing ASM and almiron in the wrong sides, were relaying on defenders scoring goals from set plays, whats he talking about — David Robson (@dagvidjunior) November 29, 2019

Change it now? Something wrong when you are reliant upon your defenders to score goals for you. That front 3 isnt working. — Andrew Barton (@TinTin_Official) November 29, 2019

Is he too stubborn to realise we need to change the front three? — Mr Potato Head™ (@aborisdrone) November 29, 2019

Bloke hasn’t a clue clueless — shaun smith (@tempersmith) November 29, 2019

Bruce out — Robbo®️ (@iammark_robbo87) November 29, 2019

Idiot. — Its Bryson (@Eric_Bryson_89) November 29, 2019

In fairness to Bruce his options are fairly limited right now, especially with Matt Ritchie, who could play down a wing, out injured.

However, Bruce has refused to start Dwight Gayle and has also overlooked the likes of Christian Atsu to stick by Newcastle’s current front three.

The Magpies are currently in 14th place in the Premier League table, but a defeat to City could leave them closer to the relegation zone.