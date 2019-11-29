Netflix’s Atlantics cast: Who plays Ada, Souleiman, Omar and co?

Netflix could have an Oscar-nominated film on their hands in the form of Atlantics.

The transformation Netflix has undergone in the past few years has been nothing short of remarkable.

When Netflix first started out, it was a DVD rental company and has now turned into the biggest streaming service in the world.

As a result, the content that Netflix puts out has shifted dramatically. While cheesy teen rom-coms and cheap dramas are still commonplace on Netflix, the number of award-touted films has been increasing exponentially.

Just look at the films released on Netflix in November 2019. We've had Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and now joining that is Mati Diop's debut film Atlantics which is being eyed-up for the foreign-language film category.

What is Atlantics about?

Set in Senegal's capital, Dakar, Atlantics tells the story of a young couple, Ada and Souleiman.

Souleiman is a construction worker who hasn't been paid by his tycoon boss in months. Ada may love Souleiman but she's betrothed to the wealthy Omar.

Disgruntled, Souleiman and his colleagues, leave the city on a boat, hoping to start a new life but are never seen again.

It doesn't take long before mysterious events, surrounding a young detective called Issa, begin to happen after Souleiman's disappearance.

It's being touted for the Oscars

Atlantics may be the debut feature film from actress and director Mati Diop but that hasn't dulled the excitement surrounding the film.

Following rave reviews from critics and awards at the Cannes Film Festival, Atlantics has been selected as Senegal's entry into the Best International Feature Film category for the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020.

Whether it has a chance of winning or not, remains to be seen but the film is available to stream now on Netflix if you want to check it out for yourselves.

Who's in the cast?

While the director of Atlantics, Mati Diop, is the veteran of 11 acting roles in film and TV, the main cast of the film itself are all complete novices according to IMDb with Atlantics being the first film role for each of them.

Mame Bineta Sane as Ada

Ibrahima Traore as Souleiman

Babacar Sylla as Omar

Amadou Mbow as Issa

Atlantics arrived on Netflix on November 29th and is available to stream now.