Michael Stewart praises Celtic winger Michael Johnston

Michael Johnston scored for Neil Lennon’s Celtic against Rennes in the Europa League on Thursday.

Michael Stewart has spoken highly of Celtic winger Michael Johnston on BBC Sport.

The former Manchester United and Scotland international midfielder was impressed with the display produced by Johnston during Celtic’s 3-1 win against Rennes at Celtic Park in Europa League Group E on Thursday evening.

The 20-year-old winger scored in the 74th minute and had a very good game overall on his return from injury.

Stewart was impressed with the display produced by Johnston and has predicted him to be a big player for Celtic in the future.

Stewart said on BBC Sport: “That’s the best goal of the night. Absolutely top drawer stuff from Mikey Johnston.

“He's picked up right where he left off at the start of the season. That right there shows you how big a player he's going to be for Celtic.

“The quick link with the one-two and the finish. If he keeps himself fit now there's no reason he shouldn't be in the national squad.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, against Rennes at Celtic Park on Thursday evening, Johnston played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 87.5%, took 17 touches, and attempted two dribbles.

So far this season, the winger has scored one goal three Scottish Premiership matches, one goal in 23 minutes of Europa League and one goal in one Scottish League Cup tie for Celtic, according to WhoScored.

Celtic are aiming to win the domestic treble this season, and have also progressed to the knockout stages of the Europa League.