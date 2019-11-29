Quick links

Celtic

UEFA Europa League

Michael Stewart praises Celtic winger Michael Johnston

Subhankar Mondal
Mikey Johnston of Celtic celebrates with Anthony Ralston in front of the fans as he scores his team's first goal during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Michael Johnston scored for Neil Lennon’s Celtic against Rennes in the Europa League on Thursday.

Celtic's Scottish midfielder Michael Johnston runs with the ball during the UEFA Europa League group E football match between Celtic and Rennes at Celtic Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland...

Michael Stewart has spoken highly of Celtic winger Michael Johnston on BBC Sport.

The former Manchester United and Scotland international midfielder was impressed with the display produced by Johnston during Celtic’s 3-1 win against Rennes at Celtic Park in Europa League Group E on Thursday evening.

Subscribe

The 20-year-old winger scored in the 74th minute and had a very good game overall on his return from injury.

 

Stewart was impressed with the display produced by Johnston and has predicted him to be a big player for Celtic in the future.

Stewart said on BBC Sport: “That’s the best goal of the night. Absolutely top drawer stuff from Mikey Johnston.

“He's picked up right where he left off at the start of the season. That right there shows you how big a player he's going to be for Celtic.

“The quick link with the one-two and the finish. If he keeps himself fit now there's no reason he shouldn't be in the national squad.”

Celtic's Scottish midfielder Michael Johnston (R) shoots past Rennes' Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (L) to score their third goal during the UEFA Europa League group E football match...

Stats

According to WhoScored, against Rennes at Celtic Park on Thursday evening, Johnston played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 87.5%, took 17 touches, and attempted two dribbles.

So far this season, the winger has scored one goal three Scottish Premiership matches, one goal in 23 minutes of Europa League and one goal in one Scottish League Cup tie for Celtic, according to WhoScored.

Celtic are aiming to win the domestic treble this season, and have also progressed to the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Michael Johnston of Celtic is tackled by Per Karlsson of AIK during the UEFA Europa League Play Off First Leg match between Celtic and AIK at Celtic Park on August 22, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch