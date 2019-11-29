Meaning of Kanye West’s Closed On Sunday music video explored

The music video for Kanye West's Closed On Sunday is here and it's very Kanye.

Kanye West has long been one of the music industries most bizarre and yet fascinating figures.

As well as changing his name from Kanye to Yeezy to just Ye, the singer and fashion designer is always in the news for something.

From fairly humble beginnings in the early 2000s, Kanye is now one of the world's biggest stars and his new music is always hugely popular.

And following the huge success of his album Jesus Is King, he's now recently released a music video for his song Closed On Sunday and it's safe to say that it's very Kanye.

MUSIC: JME has made his new album only available on CD and Vinyl!

The Closed on Sunday music video

The Closed on Sunday music video sees Kanye and his family, yes Kim Kardashian and their children make an appearance, out in the desert after being transported there in ominous military-esque vehicles.

The video is fairly standard for the most part with Kanye and co posing in the dramatic desert landscape.

However, the video takes the most bizarre of turns in its final few moments as it shows Kanye surrounding by his Sunday Service choir group with the rapper stood in the middle as if he was Jesus Christ himself.

What does 'Closed On Sunday' mean?

Closed On Sunday refers to how everything, particularly shops, used to all be closed on Sundays to allow people to go to church and spend time with their families, just as we see Kanye doing in the video.

However, as the need for businesses to make a larger profit has continued to grow over the years, shops are almost never shut on Sundays these days, particularly here in the UK, where opening times are simply shortened instead.

Kanye's religious rebirth

The religious themes of Kanye's recent music and the Closed on Sunday's music video itself stems from an almost religious rebirth the rapper has gone through in recent years.

Just take a look at his most recent album, Jesus Is King, which is being followed up by Jesus Is King Part 2 next year, as well as Kanye's Sunday Service gospel choir group that he launched earlier in 2019.

The biggest question facing Kanye now is what comes next after a pretty radical shift in tone from his older music? Are we going to see the 42-year-old rapper ascend into heaven in a future music video? Or will Kanye pull another huge 180 and start preaching satanism instead?

At this point, with Kanye West, it's anybody's guess.