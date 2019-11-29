Quick links

Matty Cash decision dents Everton and Southampton's reported £12m hopes

Danny Owen
A dejected Marco Silva the head coach
Premier League trio Everton, Crystal Palace and The Saints were linked with Nottingham Forest's Championship flyer Matty Cash.

Everton can probably shelve plans for that £12 million bid now.

According to The Sun (15 November, page 74), The Toffees were lining up a January offer for Nottingham Forest’s midfielder-turned-right-back Matty Cash, with Crystal Palace and Southampton also circling.

But Cash isn’t going anywhere. At least not in January.

 

Just 24 hours after that 4-0 thrashing of QPR at Loftus Road, the week got even better for Forest fans everywhere as the news broke that their long-serving academy graduate had put pen to paper on a new three-and-a-half year deal with the two-time European champions.

Cash, writing on Instagram, said he was ‘so, so happy’ with his new deal – and it’s fair to say the City Ground faithful will be sharing his joy given how impressive the 22-year-old has been as a rampaging right-back in Sabri Lamouchi’s system.

“Love The Reds and thrilled to continue my development with this fantastic team!” he wrote. “Bring on the Premier League.”

Matty Cash (11) of Nottingham Forest warms up during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Nottingham Forest at the DW Stadium, Wigan on Sunday 20th October 2019.

Forget Everton, Palace or Southampton, Cash is dreaming of playing top flight football in Garibaldi red and, the way things are going right now, it would take a brave man to bet against Nottingham Forest ending their two-decade long exile from the top flight within the next six months.

This feels like a special season for Forest and Cash knows it. The sleeping giant is stirring.

Matty Cash (11) of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at the City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday 9th November 2019.

