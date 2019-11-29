Quick links

Martin Keown says Granit Xhaka should have been substituted for Arsenal

Tony Adams chats with Martin Keown during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between England and Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on November 14, 2019 in London, England.
Granit Xhaka was in action for Unai Emery’s Arsenal on Thursday evening.

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Arsenal FC and Eintracht Frankfurt at Emirates Stadium on November 28, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Martin Keown has suggested that Granit Xhaka should have been taken off by Arsenal manager Unai Emery against Eintracht Frankfurt, as quoted in Football.London.

Xhaka started for Arsenal in their Europa League game against Frankfurt at the Emirates Stadium in North London on Thursday evening.

The 27-year-old Switzerland international suffered an injury in the first half, but the midfielder soldiered on and played for the entire 90 minutes.

The midfielder was making his return to the Arsenal team, and club legend Keown has criticised Emery for not taking him off and also has some strong words for the player.

 

Football.London quotes Keown as saying: "I think Xhaka should have gone off at half-time. He didn’t look right really but I can understand why he wanted to stay on, I think he wanted to show that little bit of heart. I do give him credit for that but this is where the manager really has to know whether a player is fit or not.

"I think the medial ligament really opened up and the player knows. After that, he limped around, he didn’t want to go off, but it’s not really intelligent for the team. I don’t want to blame him for this but I was really surprised to see him come out for the second half.

"I’ve had this injury myself and it is really tricky. Maybe Emery wasn’t really sure what he was looking at. For the first goal, he couldn’t really move and I think that maybe there is an injury there, I don’t think he was completely honest and in the end it became a disaster."

Unai Emery manager of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Arsenal FC and Eintracht Frankfurt at Emirates Stadium on November 28, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Disappointing performance

Xhaka tried his best and gave his all for Arsenal, but his performance against Frankfurt could have been better.

According to WhoScored, the 27-year-old took one shot which was not on target, played three key passes, had a pass accuracy of 88.9%, won two headers, took 66 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made three tackles and two clearances.

Arsenal will return to action on Sunday when they take on Norwich City away from home at Carrow Road in the Premier League.

Granit Xhaka of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League group F match between Arsenal FC and Eintracht Frankfurt at Emirates Stadium on November 28, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

