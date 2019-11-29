Martin Keown implores Arsenal to sign Manchester United's Chris Smalling

Chris Smalling is shining on loan at Roma in Serie A - but could he make a shock return to the Premier League with Arsenal?

Martin Keown thinks Manchester United’s Roma loanee Chris Smalling could solve Arsenal’s defensive problems, telling BT Sport (28 November, 10.30pm) that the Roma loanee would be a snip at £13 million.

Smalling is playing some of the best football of his career since moving to Italy on a season-long deal, starting nine Serie A games so far Paulo Fonseca’s side.

As a result, Roma are understandably keen to tie up a permanent deal for the 31-time England international, with the two-time Premier League winning defender potentially be available for around £13 million, according to The Guardian.

Legendary Gunners defender Keown, however, would welcome Smalling at the Emirates with open arms as Arsenal continue to look vulnerable and error-prone at the back.

“Smalling is doing exceptionally well. £13 million, the price they are putting on his head. That’s not enough. Arsenal could maybe do worse than to take him,” Keown said during the Europa League Highlights Show.

Arsenal sacked head coach Unai Emery in the aftermath of Thursday’s miserable 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt and whoever replaces the Spaniard will surely make improving a dismal backline one of their first priorities.

But, while Smalling has indeed been excellent in the famous Roma kit, it has to be remembered that there is a reason why Manchester United were so keen to get rid of him in the first place.