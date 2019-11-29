Quick links

Martin Keown implores Arsenal to sign Manchester United's Chris Smalling

Danny Owen
Martin Keown is interviewed pitch side as part of the BBC Football Focus coverage during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round between West Bromwich Albion and Southampton at The Hawthorns on...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chris Smalling is shining on loan at Roma in Serie A - but could he make a shock return to the Premier League with Arsenal?

Chris Smalling of AS Roma during the Serie A match between Roma and Napoli at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on 2 November 2019.

Martin Keown thinks Manchester United’s Roma loanee Chris Smalling could solve Arsenal’s defensive problems, telling BT Sport (28 November, 10.30pm) that the Roma loanee would be a snip at £13 million.

Smalling is playing some of the best football of his career since moving to Italy on a season-long deal, starting nine Serie A games so far Paulo Fonseca’s side.

As a result, Roma are understandably keen to tie up a permanent deal for the 31-time England international, with the two-time Premier League winning defender potentially be available for around £13 million, according to The Guardian.

 

Legendary Gunners defender Keown, however, would welcome Smalling at the Emirates with open arms as Arsenal continue to look vulnerable and error-prone at the back.

“Smalling is doing exceptionally well. £13 million, the price they are putting on his head. That’s not enough. Arsenal could maybe do worse than to take him,” Keown said during the Europa League Highlights Show.

Chris Smalling of Manchester United in action during a first team training session at WACA on July 10, 2019 in Perth, Australia.

Arsenal sacked head coach Unai Emery in the aftermath of Thursday’s miserable 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt and whoever replaces the Spaniard will surely make improving a dismal backline one of their first priorities.

But, while Smalling has indeed been excellent in the famous Roma kit, it has to be remembered that there is a reason why Manchester United were so keen to get rid of him in the first place.

Chris Smalling of Manchester United celebrates scoring his side's third goal with Paul Pogba during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium...

Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

