Martin Keown claims Arsenal's David Luiz completely lost his head

David Luiz of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and AFC Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium on October 6, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal's David Luiz was withdrawn in the first-half of his side's match last night, after picking up an injury.

David Luiz of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 01, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Martin Keown told BT Sport, during their live coverage of Arsenal’s game last night, that he felt David Luiz’s ‘head had gone’ after he got injured last night.

Luiz picked up a knock in the first half of Arsenal’s match against Eintracht Frankfurt, and was forced off the pitch.

The Brazilian tried to battle on, but after he took the injury his performance level dipped badly.

And Keown saw signs that Luiz had lost his composure after getting hurt, so taking him off was the only option for Unai Emery.

 

“In possession is his strength, we know he can play raking passes,” he said. The injury looks innocuous, but you just have to trust him that he can’t carry on.

“His head had gone at this point. And that’s a worry. It was best to get him off, as I think he’s a player who needs to be at 100%.”

Emery had actually opted to pick Luiz to play in defensive midfield for Arsenal last night, and his injury badly disrupted the Gunners’ game plan.

Diogo Jota of Wolverhampton Wanderers takes on David Luiz of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on November 02, 2019...

Emery’s thinking seemed muddled after Luiz’s withdrawal, with Arsenal falling to another defeat.

Frankfurt ended up running out 2-1 winners at the Emirates, to ramp up the pressure even further on Emery.

Arsenal are next in action against Norwich City on Sunday, but it remains to be seen whether Emery will be in the dugout for that match.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

