Martin Keown claims Arsenal's David Luiz completely lost his head

Arsenal's David Luiz was withdrawn in the first-half of his side's match last night, after picking up an injury.

Martin Keown told BT Sport, during their live coverage of Arsenal’s game last night, that he felt David Luiz’s ‘head had gone’ after he got injured last night.

Luiz picked up a knock in the first half of Arsenal’s match against Eintracht Frankfurt, and was forced off the pitch.

The Brazilian tried to battle on, but after he took the injury his performance level dipped badly.

And Keown saw signs that Luiz had lost his composure after getting hurt, so taking him off was the only option for Unai Emery.

“In possession is his strength, we know he can play raking passes,” he said. The injury looks innocuous, but you just have to trust him that he can’t carry on.

“His head had gone at this point. And that’s a worry. It was best to get him off, as I think he’s a player who needs to be at 100%.”

Emery had actually opted to pick Luiz to play in defensive midfield for Arsenal last night, and his injury badly disrupted the Gunners’ game plan.

Emery’s thinking seemed muddled after Luiz’s withdrawal, with Arsenal falling to another defeat.

Frankfurt ended up running out 2-1 winners at the Emirates, to ramp up the pressure even further on Emery.

Arsenal are next in action against Norwich City on Sunday, but it remains to be seen whether Emery will be in the dugout for that match.