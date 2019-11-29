Marcelo Bielsa wants Eddie Nketiah at Leeds United next season

Eddie Nketiah is on loan at Leeds United from Arsenal.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has told The Yorkshire Evening Post that he wants Arsenal-owned striker Eddie Nketiah to be at the club next season as well.

Nketiah joined Leeds on a season-long loan loan deal from Premier League club Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old striker has struggled to play regularly for the Whites so far this season and has yet to make a start in the Championship.

Bielsa has said that he wants the 20-year-old England Under-21 international striker at Elland Road next season as well.

Bielsa told The Yorkshire Evening Post about Nketiah: “I hope he will still be here and I hope he wants to stay with us. I think it’s important he solidifies his integration into Leeds and it would be good for that if he stays after January and one more year, so that he and Leeds are able to show the confidence we’re looking for in each other.

“That would be ideal to allow him to succeed at Leeds. It’s clear that we consider Nketiah to be a good player, we’re trying to make him feel that Leeds is the proper place for him to develop.

“Obviously we cannot compete with the top Premier League teams, but if Nketiah is a success here in Leeds, his next step is going to be the top Premier League clubs.”

Next season at Leeds United?

If Nketiah does not enough playing time between now and the end of the season, then it is hard to see the striker return to Leeds for the 2020-21 campaign.

True, the teenager will not find it easy to break into the Arsenal first team next season, but he could easily find another club to go on loan and develop as a footballer.